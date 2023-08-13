Plane of American Airlines drops 15000 feet in 3 minutes, passengers describe the incident terrifying

Florida: Passengers of a Florida-bound plane of American Airlines had a horrific time after the flight reportedly dropped over 15,000 feet within three minutes.

American Airlines Flight 5916 reported a “possible pressurisation issue” while it was going to Gainesville, Florida from Charlotte, North Carolina, in the United States.

According to FlightAware, the flight descended almost 20,000 feet within 11 minutes and 18,600 feet in less than six minutes after 43 minutes into the journey.

The matter came to light after one Harrison Hove, a passenger on the flight and a professor at the University of Florida narrated his ordeal on his social media. He said the incident was “terrifying” and “photos cannot capture the burning smell, loud bang or ear pops”.

In the pictures shared on X, oxygen masks are seen hanging in the plane with many passengers, including him, trying to breathe with its help. “I’ve flown a lot. This was scary. Kudos to our amazing flight crew- cabin staff and pilots on @AmericanAir 5916. The photos cannot capture the burning smell, loud bang or ear pops. Good to be on the ground,” he said in the caption.

On the other hand, the American Airlines clarified saying that the crew decided to safely descend at a lower altitude because of the pressurisation issue. “American Eagle flight 5916, operated by Piedmont Airlines, from Charlotte (CLT) to Gainesville, Florida (GNV) landed safely in GNV on Thursday, August 10. While in flight, the crew received an indication of a possible pressurisation issue and immediately and safely descended to a lower altitude. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience and thank our team for their professionalism,” a spokesperson said while speaking to the Fox News.