PIA plane carrying 90 passengers crashes in residential area near Karachi airport

Karachi: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in a residential area near the Karachi Airport on Friday, an official has confirmed.

PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight, A-320, was carrying 90 passengers and was flying from Lahore to Karachi, reports Dawn news.

Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash.

Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene to help residents.