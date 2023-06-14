Philippine military kills alleged IS leader in Southeast Asia

Manila: An alleged Islamic State (IS) leader in Southeast Asia was killed in a clash with Philippine troops and police on Wednesday, the military said.

Lieutenant General Roy Galido, the commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command, identified the terrorist as Faharudin Benito Hadji Satar, also known as Abu Zacharia, the alleged leader of the group in Southeast Asia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Galido said a military and police team killed Satar during a raid in Marawi City in Lanao Del Sur province around 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Satar’s aide was also killed in a follow-up raid in the same city.

Major Andrew Linao, the command’s spokesperson, said Satar resisted arrest and fought with the team.

The soldiers recovered two M16 assault rifles, two grenades, and an M60 mm mortar at Satar’s hideout.

According to the military, Satar was among those rebels that led the Marawi City siege in 2017.

From May to October 2017, terrorist organisations pledging support to IS occupied the lakeside Marawi City.

The five-month fierce fighting resulted in over 1,200 deaths, including 168 soldiers and police officers and 47 civilians.

The siege also displaced thousands of residents and reduced the city to rubble.