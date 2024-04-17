Pakistan temporarily blocks social media platform X over ‘national security’ concern

New Delhi: Pakistan has reportedly blocked social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Reportedly, this has been done due to concern over ‘national security’.

It has been reported that X users in Pakistan were facing trouble using the Elon Musk owned X platform since February this year. Yet, the government had not made any official announcements.

However, recently a High Court directed the Ministry of Interior to revoke its decision on the suspension within one week, according to a media report.

