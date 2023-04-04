Over 5,000 shops & property worth over 1,000 crore gutted in massive fire in Dhaka

Dhaka: A devastating fire reportedly gutted over 5,000 shops and property, mostly clothing products, worth over 1,000 crores in Dhaka of Bangladesh early this morning.

The fire, reason of which was not known, broke out in the Bangabazar Complex around 6.30 AM and quickly spread to the nearby Adarsha Market, Mohanagar Market, Gulistan Market, Annex Tower, and Islamia Market, which mostly sell clothing products.

The intensity of the fires was so much that a total of 48 firefighting units of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) rushed to the spot and doused the inferno at around 12.30 PM after hours of frantic effort. They were assisted by the teams of army, navy, Border Guard Bangladesh, Rapid Action Battalion, and Ansar personnel.

A helicopter of the Bangladesh Air Force was also engaged in the task of bringing the fire under control.