Over 50 dead after massive fire broke out in residential building in Vietnam

Hanoi: In a tragic incident, over 50 people were dead and several injured due to a fire that erupted at a nine-storey apartment building in Hanoi, officials in the Vietnamese capital said on Wednesday.

According to preliminary statistics, as of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities had rescued some 70 people and sent 54 others to hospital, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

The fire broke out first at the first storey of the block with a floor area of over 200 square meters, where some 150 people live, in Khuong Dinh ward, Thanh Xuan district.

The reason of the fire is still unknown.

In the first eight months of this year, Vietnam saw 1,286 fires and explosions which killed 69 people, injured 64 others, and caused property losses of nearly 200.7 billion Vietnamese dong ($8 million), the country’s General Statistics Office said.