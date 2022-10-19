Over 27,000 Monkeypox cases had been confirmed in US

Los Angeles: Over 27,000 monkeypox cases had been confirmed in the US as of Monday, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

California has the most confirmed cases among US states so far, with 5,278 cases, followed by New York with 4,039 and Florida with 2,648, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

Monkeypox cases are continuing to decline in the US. As of October 12, the country recorded a seven-day average of 63 cases, down from the record high of 583 daily cases recorded on August 1.

Monkeypox infections are rarely fatal, with most cases resolving within two to four weeks. According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a fatality rate of around 3 to 6 per cent.

However, immunocompromised individuals are more likely to experience severe illness when infected, according to the CDC.