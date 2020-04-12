healthcare workers infected by COVID-19
Over 22,000 healthcare workers infected by COVID-19: WHO

Geneva: The COVID-19 pandemic has hit over 22,000 healthcare workers across 52 countries and regions, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

According to its daily situation report on Saturday, 22,073 COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers have been reported to the WHO as of Wednesday, April 8, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report said the number is probably under-represented as there is so far no systematic reporting of infections among healthcare workers to the WHO.

Preliminary results suggest healthcare workers are being infected both in the workplace and in the community, most often through infected family members.

To protect frontline healthcare workers, the WHO stressed the correct use of personal protective equipment like masks, goggles, gloves, and gowns.

Noting the risk of burnout among healthcare providers, the WHO called for respecting their rights to decent working conditions.

