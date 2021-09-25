Over 1,600 firefighters battle new blaze in California

Los Angeles: Over 1,600 firefighters are battling a new fast-moving wildfire that has grown to over 6,800 acres in northern California, authorities said on Saturday.

A total of 1,663 firefighters have been assigned to battle the wildfire, dubbed Fawn Fire, said Captain Chris Harvey of the Sacramento Fire Department, who was serving as a public information officer for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) on the incident.

At least 25 structures have been destroyed by the wildfire, which started some 19 km north of Redding city on Wednesday evening and triggered multiple mandatory evacuation orders, reports Xinhua news agency.

Around 9,000 structures remain threatened by the wildfire, which was only 10 per cent contained, said Harvey.

Harvey said that 169 engines, 45 dozers and 29 water tenders were also sent there to help contain the wildfire.

Officials cautioned local residents to leave if fire activity increases.

The wildfire has forced over 4,000 residents to evacuate from Shasta County in northern California.

Multiple massive wildfires are currently burning across the US state.

Dixie Fire, which started on July 13 and now the largest wildfire in the country, has burned 963,276 acres with 94 per cent contained.

Another explosive wildfire, now burning in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in central California, has engulfed more than 40,000 acres with zero containment to date.

Statewide, more than 9,400 firefighters remain on the frontlines of 12 major wildfires in California as of Saturday, according to Cal Fire.

It added that 7,641 wildfires have burned more than 2.38 million acres in the state so far this year.

