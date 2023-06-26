Ohio woman charged with murder after leaving 16-month baby home alone for 10 days

Ohio: An Ohio mother faces charges in connection with the death of her 16-month-old baby girl after the child was left unattended while she went on vacation for 10 days.

Kristel Candelario, 31, of Cleveland, was arrested on June 18 and charged with murder, online court records state.

On June 16, Candelario found her daughter, Jailyn unresponsive at their home on West 97th Street, Cleveland police said in an affidavit cited by media report.

The baby had no signs of trauma but was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office later determined Jailyn had been left alone and unattended for approximately 10 days before her death.

Investigators stated in an affidavit obtained by NBC that Ms Candelario was vacationing in Puerto Rico and Detroit during the time that Jailyn was left on her own. Ms Candelario reportedly admitted she left Jailyn “at home, all alone and unattended.”

Following the news of the death, neighbors who spoke with WKYC said they had previously taken care of the girl and wished Candelario had asked them to watch her instead of allegedly leaving her home alone.

Reportedly, the accused woman’s neighbours described Jailyn as a joyful and curious baby.

