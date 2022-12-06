North Korea executes 2 minor students for watching, distributing K-dramas

New Delhi: As many as two High School students were executed for watching and distributing K-dramas, the South Korean drama among their friends in North Korea.

The teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong Un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it, reported India Today.

It is to be noted that watching and distributing K-dramas is in conflict with North Korea’s law.

The teenagers were brought in front of the public, sentenced to death, said reports.

Reports also said that the residents of the said area were forced to watch the execution.

North Korea had reportedly made the law to ban foreign information and influence keeping in view the growing popularity of Korean shows and music.