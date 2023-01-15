Nepal Plane crash: five Indians among the dead, Indian embassy issues helpline numbers

Kathmandu: After a passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed in Nepal on Sunday, the Indian embassy here issued helpline numbers, saying that it is in touch with local authorities and monitoring the situation.

Helpline numbers issued by the Indian Embassy are

1. Kathmandu: Diwakar Sharma: +977-9851107021

2. Pokhara: Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: +977-9856037699

An ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines with a call sign 9N-ANC that took off to Pokhara from Kathmandu at 10.32 a.m. crashed at Nayagaun of the city.

The Nepal government has announced a national mourning on Monday.

The government has also formed a five-member team to investigate the plane crash, in which most of the passengers are presumed dead.