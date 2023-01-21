More than 17,000 weapons were surrendered under Australian gun amnesty

More than 17,000 weapons were surrendered in the first year of Australia's permanent national firearms amnesty, the government revealed.

World
By IANS 0
Over 17,000 weapons surrendered under Australian gun amnesty
Pic Credit: The Guardian

Canberra:  More than 17,000 weapons were surrendered in the first year of Australia’s permanent national firearms amnesty, the government revealed on Saturday.

The government released the first annual report on the amnesty program, which allows Australians to hand in unregistered, illegal or unwanted weapons without facing punishment, revealing 17,543 weapons were surrendered in the first 12 months, reports Xinhua news agency.

The permanent amnesty was set up in mid-2021 following temporary programs in the wake of the Port Arthur massacre in 1996 and again in 2017.

Related News

Contract personnel deleted software files: US on mega…

Moscow-Goa charter flight diverted to Uzbekistan after…

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New…

India’s G20 presidency comes at crucial time,…

According to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, there are approximately 260,000 illicit firearms in circulation in Australia.

Among the weapons handed in between July 2021 and June 2022 were 8,140 rifles, 2,896 shotguns and 789 pistols.

“It is an important measure to reduce the number of firearms circulating in our community, and keep Australians safe,” the country’s Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said on Saturday.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.