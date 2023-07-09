Missing Mexican journalist’s body found

Mexico: Body of Mexican journalist Luis Martin Sanchez Iniguez, 59, who was missing since Wednesday, has been recovered from the western state of Nayarit. He was working with a leading daily La Jornada.

As per BBC report, two messages were attached to the chest of the deceased journalist but authorities are yet to reveal what was written.

While the exact reason behind Sanchez’s death is not known, it is assumed that he has been murdered for his work. He was last spotted in Xalisco, a Nayarit town, which has long been linked to drug cartels.

Meanwhile, the journalist’s death has sparked outrage worldwide as different journalist bodies condemned his killing and demanded justice.

Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous country for journalists. Around 150 journalists have been murdered in Mexico since 2000, said the international advocacy group Reporters Without Borders.