Massive California Wildfire, 10 Dead, More Than 16 Missing

By KalingaTV Bureau

California: Authorities said Thursday that at least 10 people have died in a massive Northern California wildfire and 16 people remain missing.

Butte County sheriff’s deputies and detectives found seven bodies on Thursday, a day after three other victims were discovered.

Related News

1,300 firefighters battling massive California wildfire

Among those unaccounted for are grandparents who told their son they were going to try to escape the flames by finding shelter in a pond.

More bodies could be found as crews manage to make their way into devastated areas. A team of anthropologists from Chico State University were helping in the search.

The weeks-old fire was about 50% contained when winds drove it into explosive growth on Tuesday, driving it through rugged Sierra Nevada foothills and destroying much of the town of Berry Creek.

You might also like
World

US revokes visas for 1,000 Chinese students and researchers

World

Over 2,100 University of Tennessee students, staff quarantined after spike in corona…

World

3 killed, 85 missing in massive wildfire in California’s Butte

World

European Commission to order 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from BioNtech,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7