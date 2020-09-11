California: Authorities said Thursday that at least 10 people have died in a massive Northern California wildfire and 16 people remain missing.

Butte County sheriff’s deputies and detectives found seven bodies on Thursday, a day after three other victims were discovered.

Among those unaccounted for are grandparents who told their son they were going to try to escape the flames by finding shelter in a pond.

More bodies could be found as crews manage to make their way into devastated areas. A team of anthropologists from Chico State University were helping in the search.

The weeks-old fire was about 50% contained when winds drove it into explosive growth on Tuesday, driving it through rugged Sierra Nevada foothills and destroying much of the town of Berry Creek.