Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Myanmar, No damage reported

According to the National Center of Seismology, the earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar on Monday.

Earthquake in Myanmar

Myanmar: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar on Monday morning, according to the National Centre of Seismology.

The earthquake was occurred at 6:29 am today.

The earthquake was located at a latitude of 23.30 and a longitude of 94.03 and occurred at a depth of 90 km, according to the National Centre of Seismology.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

