Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Myanmar, No damage reported

Myanmar: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar on Monday morning, according to the National Centre of Seismology.

The earthquake was occurred at 6:29 am today.

The earthquake was located at a latitude of 23.30 and a longitude of 94.03 and occurred at a depth of 90 km, according to the National Centre of Seismology.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.