Kuwait starts vaccinating teenagers aged 12-15 against Covid-19

By IANS
Kuwait vaccinates teenagers
(Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Kuwait City: Kuwait has started vaccinating teenagers aged 12-15 against Covid-19 in preparation for the new school year that begins in September.

Buthaina Al-Mudhaf, assistant undersecretary for public health affairs of the Kuwaiti Health Ministry, said in a statement on Sunday that the vaccination campaign took place in health centres across six governorates, reports Xinhua news agency.

“There was a great vaccination turnout of teenagers today,” she added.

Registration for vaccination is still open, she said, calling on people to help their children make registration and receive the vaccine on the specified date.

To contain the spread of the Covid-19, Kuwait has decided to shut down all activities for children including summer clubs starting from July 25 until further notice.

In March, Health Minister Bassel Al-Sabah announced the resumption of study at schools from September, affirming that all students, teachers and administrative bodies will have completed vaccination by then.

