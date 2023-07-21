July 2023 likely to be hottest month on record: NASA

One of the a leading climate experts of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has predicted that July of 2023 is probably going to be the warmest month on record in “hundreds, if not thousands, of years.”

In his address to the reporters, Gavin Schmidt, the Director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, said, “We are seeing unprecedented changes all over the world. The heatwaves that we are seeing in the US, in Europe, China, and demolishing records left, right and center. This is not a surprise.”

Kate Calvin, NASA chief scientist and senior climate adviser, who also joined Schmidt in same briefing, stated that June of 2023 was already the hottest June on record and July is likely to be the hottest month overall. “We know from science is that human activity, principally greenhouse gas emissions, are unequivocally causing the warming we are seeing on our planet,” he said.

The scientists clarified the data reveled that there has been a decade-on-decade increase in temperatures throughout the last four decades.

It is to be noted here that the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) earlier this month had claimed that the beginning of July 2023 was the hottest week on record for the planet following climate change and the initial stages of the El Nino weather pattern led to the warmest June on record.