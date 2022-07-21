Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns

Rome: Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi quit on Thursday and submitted his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella.

Mattarella’s office said the president had taken note of the resignation and asked Draghi’s to continue as caretaker PM for now.

Draghi put in his papers after key coalition partners decided to boycott a confidence vote.

Draghi, 74, was dubbed Super Mario for his handling of the eurozone crisis as head of the European Central Bank.

However, a week ago, one of the parties in his government refused to back his economic package prompting a political crisis.