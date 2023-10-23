Israel Hamas War: Bombardment kills 400 civilians in a 24-hour span in Gaza

Gaza: Atleast 400 Palestinian civilians have been brutally massacred over the past 24 hours in Gaza following nonstop Israeli air strikes according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel bombarded residential areas in Gaza overnight including the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp and locations close to Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds Hospitals.

According to reports, Al-Shifa Hospital has the highest number of wounded patients as well as medical staff in the entire Gaza Strip.

In the city of Gaza, approximately 260 civilians were murdered under heavy Israeli bombardment over neighborhoods of Tal al-Hawa, Al-Rimal, and the Shati’ refugee camp, as well as Shejaiya and Al-Zaytoun neighborhooda in the eastern part of the city.

In Jabalia refugee camp, about 40 residents lost their lives as Israeli airstrikes knocked down homes with inhabitants inside.

Around 10 civilians were savagely killed in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip following massive Israeli bombardment targeting several homes.

In Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, approximately 20 civilians were tragically killed as Israeli warplanes targeted residential buildings with civilians inside.

At least 4,651 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza while more than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel since October 7.