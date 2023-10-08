Israel-Gaza Crisis: At least 400 killed in Israel after Hamas attack

Israel: In a tragic turn of events, at least 400 people have died and over 2,000 have been injured in Gaza and Israel after rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel by Hamas militants, Israeli authorities said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that in Gaza, 232 people have lost their lives and another 1,790 have been injured. On the Israeli side, the Israeli Health Ministry has confirmed more than 100 fatalities and more than 900 injuries.

Hamas militants launched a sweeping assault, targeting as many as 22 locations in southern Israel, some located up to 15 miles (24km) from the Gaza border. They engaged in gun battles and, in some instances, took hostages in standoffs in at least two towns.

The death toll continued to rise throughout the day, with many civilians among the victims, including those killed in their homes and on the streets. Additionally, a large outdoor gathering was targeted by the terrorists.

Hospitals in the regions have been overwhelmed and wounded, with the latest count indicating 1,590 people injured, including nearly 300 in serious condition and 19 in critical condition.

Palestinian social media channels have been flooded with harrowing images and videos, showing scenes of devastation in towns and the distressing plight of people forcibly removed from their homes in Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that both soldiers and civilians had been taken hostage, although they did not specify the exact number.

Simultaneously, Israel was gearing up for what its leaders have described as an unprecedented military response. The IDF conducted strikes on terror targets across the Gaza Strip throughout the day.

The IDF announced the deployment of four divisions of reservists to the Gaza border, in addition to the 35 battalions already stationed there.

