Indian American doctor held by FBI for ‘committing lewd acts’ onboard flight

New Delhi: An Indian American doctor has recently been held by the FBI in the US, on the charge of ‘committing lewd acts’ within the view of a minor girl onboard a flight last year. FBI informed about it in a X (formerly Twitter) post.

In the said social media post FBI Boston wrote, “Today, #FBI Boston special agents arrested Dr. Sudipta Mohanty for allegedly committing lewd acts within the view of a 14-year-old female seated next to him onboard a flight from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022.”

“What Dr. Mohanty is accused of doing in front of a 14-year-old girl is reprehensible. Today’s arrest should make it crystal clear that the FBI takes crimes aboard aircraft seriously, everything from sexual misconduct as alleged in this case, to assault, interfering with the flight crew, and theft. If you’ve been the victim of a crime aboard an aircraft or have witnessed one take place, we ask you to report it to both your flight crew and the FBI,” reads the note by Acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher DiMenna, FBI Boston Division. It was mentioned in the same tweet.

The accused doctor has been identified as Sudipta Mohanty(33).

As per reports, Mohanty is an internal medicine and primary care doctor with a practice in Boston. On May 27, 2022 he was a passenger aboard a Hawaiin Airlines Flight that was going from Honolulu to Boston.

During the travel, the minor allegedly observed that Mohanty had covered himself with a blanket up to his neck and his leg was bouncing up and down. Later, the blanket was on the floor, exposing him. The minor allegedly observed that he was masturbating.

The girl then moved herself to an empty seat in a different row for the rest of the flight. After arriving in Boston, she informed about it to her family members and filed the complaint.