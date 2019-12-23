Washington
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2018 (Xinhua) -- File photo taken on Jan. 29, 2017 shows demonstrators participate in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily barring all refugees and seven Mideast and North African countries' citizens from entry into the U.S. in front of the White House in Washington D.C., the Unite States. Protesters rallied in front of the White House on Sunday while demonstrations continued across more than 30 American airports after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily barring all refugees and seven Mideast and North African countries' citizens from entry into the United States.Jan. 20, 2018 reaches one-year mark for Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States. One year into U.S. President Donald Trump's presidency, the uncertainties and anxieties over his unconventional playbook appear to have not diminished. As he seeks to implement his campaign promises, which seem controversial and even unacceptable to many, rifts, feuds and controversies dogged the year and 2018 would probably not be any different. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu/IANS)

Hundreds protest in Washington against CAA, NRC

By IANS

Washington: Braving the cold weather, hundreds of people gathered in front of the Embassy of India here Sunday to protest against India’s controversial Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and also the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The “Rally Against NRC, CAA”, held on Sunday in front of the iconic statue of Mahatma Gandhi, was attended by more than 500 people, making it one of the largest protest rallies held at the venue in recent years, reports The American Bazaar.

A popular chant repeated throughout the protest, was “azadi”, a Hindi and Urdu word which translates to “freedom”.

“We are not supposed to be like this, we are a secular, democratic republic,” said Basil Baby, an immigrant from Kerala.

“Now the government is trying to divide people by their religion or religious views, which is not right. This is not who we are. So we are doing a peaceful protest here.”

While a large percentage of the crowd was first-generation Indian American Muslims, the event saw Indian-Americans of different faiths and sub-nationalities. Many first-generation Indian-Americans, who spent their formative years in India, came with their children.

Related News
Nation

MP Pragya gets into spat with SpiceJet passengers

State

Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile successfully…

Nation

Modi says no detention camps, minister accepted 6 in Assam

Nation

Delhi violence: CCTV footage released, police launch probe

For those present, the protest served two main purposes: to raise awareness and to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the rest of the Indian government.

A resolution passed by the organizers of the rally said the possible implementation of both CAA and NRC “is likely to cause huge conflicts between the majority and minority communities, reducing the citizenship status of Indian Muslims”.

“As evidenced by the recent chaos in Assam and Kashmir, and elsewhere, these Acts are likely to cause much harm to the Indian nation and the Indian people,” The American Bazaar quoted the resolution as saying

Among the protesters, there were also people who had no connection to India. Charles Stevens, a Northern Virginia resident, said he was at the venue to spread the message of love and connection.

The CAA, which was signed into law on December 12, is meant to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Jain, Buddhist and Christian minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, excluding all types of persecuted Muslims, including Shias and their sub-sects, Ahmediyas and others.

The passing of this Act has led to widespread protests all across India, especially in the northeastern region of the country.

You might also like
Nation

MP Pragya gets into spat with SpiceJet passengers

State

Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile successfully flight-tested off Odisha coast

Nation

Modi says no detention camps, minister accepted 6 in Assam

Nation

Delhi violence: CCTV footage released, police launch probe

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.