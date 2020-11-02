Kabul university attacked
Kabul University.(Photo: IANS)

Gunfire erupts at Kabul University hosting Iranian book exhibition

By IANS

Kabul: A group of armed men stormed into the Kabul University on Monday after an explosion and an ensuing gunfight, according to security sources.

The sources said that the incident took place when Afghan and Iranian officials were inaugurating a book exhibition at the university, reports TOLO News.

Photos circulated in the media show students leaving the compound after the gunfight erupted.

Police said security forces were deployed to the attack scene.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

