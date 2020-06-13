Coronavirus worldwide today
Image Credit: IANS

Global COVID-19 cases top 7.6 million: Johns Hopkins University

By IANS

Washington: The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7.6 million, while the death toll surged past 425,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 7,632,377, while the deaths increased to 425,385, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US continues with the world’s highest number of confirmed cases and deaths at 2,046,643 and 114,672, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in second place with 828,810 infections.

This was followed by Russia (510,761), India (297,535), the UK (294,402), Spain (243,209), Italy (236,305), Peru (214,788), France (193,220), Germany (187,226), Iran (182,525), Turkey (175,218), Chile (160,846), Mexico (139,196), Pakistan (125,933) and Saudi Arabia (119,942), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, Brazil has overtaken the UK in the second position with 41,828 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (41,566 ), Italy (34,223), France (29,377), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (16,448).

You might also like
World

Indian farmer killed in Nepal police firing

World

Churchill statue boarded up in London amid protest fears

World

Global COVID-19 cases top 7.5 mn: Johns Hopkins University

World

Thai seafood fraudsters sentenced to 1,446 years in jail

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.