Netherlands: Former Dutch prime minister Dries van Agt and his wife, Eugenie died hand in hand earlier this month through the practice of duo euthanasia at the age of 93, a statement was issued by the Right Forum, a pro Palestinian organisation that Dies van Agt had formed.

The statement read, “In consultation with the immediate family, we announce that our founder and honorary chairman Dries van Agt passed away on Monday, February 5, in his hometown of Nijmegen. He died together and hand in hand with his beloved wife Eugenie van Agt-Krekelberg, the support and support with whom he was together for more than seventy years, and whom he always continued to refer to as ‘my girl’. The funeral took place privately. Van Agt and his wife were both 93 years old.” This is after translation from Dutch.

Duo Euthanasia is a trend that is followed in Netherlands, where the couples are granted their wish to die, usually by the dose of the drug.

Dries Van Agt has served a Prime Minister of Netherlands from 1977 to 1982. He also became the inaugural leader of the Christian Democratic Appeal party. He also bcame the European Union’s ambassador to Japan and the United States.

Later in the year 2009, he founded an organisation “The Rights Forum” which was dedicated for advocating the Palestinian rights.

Netherlands has allowed assisted suicide and euthanasia since 2022. The authorities require that the indiviuals give their consent to terminate their life with a sign-off from a doctor that they are experiencing unbearable pain as there are no chances of improvement.