Four Pak students infected with coronavirus in Wuhan

New Delhi/Islamabad: Four Pakistani students studying in the Chinese city of Wuhan have been tested positive to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) which has killed 132 people and infected over 6,000 people in China.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on health Zafar Mirza told the media in Islamabad on Wednesday that a large number of Pakistanis lived in China and over 500 students were based in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Four Pakistani students were confirmed to have the coronavirus, he said adding that their condition was improving.

The new virus is believed to have originated in a wild animal market in Wuhan, where it was caught by humans.

Eleven million people of Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province, have been placed under a lockdown as China is struggling with the rapid spread of the epidemic.

In South Asia, Sri Lanka and Nepal have confirmed one case each.