Former UK PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP with immediate effect

London: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is stepping down as an member of parliament with immediate effect after claiming that he was “forced out of Parliament” over Partygate. The Minister’s resignation has triggered a by- election in his marginal seat.

He took this drastic step after receiving a letter from the from a House of Commons committee about the investigation regrading whether he misled the House of Commons when he said all COVID-19 rules were followed.\

ohnson said that he was “bewildered and appalled” after receiving the letter. The Privileges Committee said that Johnson had called into question the integrity of the House of Commons, the British news broadcaster reported.

The MP-led committee – which has a majority of Conservative MPs – said it would conclude its inquiry on Monday and “publish its report promptly”.

“It is very sad to be leaving parliament – at least for now,” Johnson said in a statement. “I am being forced out by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions, and without approval even of Conservative party members let alone the wider electorate.”

The former prime minister said that privileges committee are determined to use the proceedings against him to drive him out of parliament”. In his resignation statement issued on Friday, Johnson described the committee as a “kangaroo court” whose purpose “from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts”.

Johnson previously admitted misleading Parliament when he gave evidence to the committee in a combative hearing in March – but denied doing it on purpose.

He said that social distancing had not been “perfect” at gatherings in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns but insisted the guidelines, as he understood them, were followed at all times.

(with inputs from IANS)

