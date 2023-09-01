For first time in history, Pakistan petrol,diesel prices cross 300 mark

Islamabad: For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the prices of petrol and diesel in the country have crossed the Rs 300 mark.

The caretaker government, under Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) on Thursday by Rs 14.91 and Rs 18.44 per litre.

With the latest hike, the price of petrol now stands at Rs 305.36, while the diesel price has reached Rs 311.84.

The Pakistan government, in a statement, said that the decision to revise the existing consumer prices of petroleum products was taken owing to the “increasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variations.”

On August 1, the government had raised the price of petrol by Rs 19.95/litre and of high-speed diesel by Rs 19.90 per litre.

Similarly, on August 16, the price of petrol price was raised by Rs 17.50 per litre and the price of high-speed diesel was increased by Rs 20 per litre.

Pakistan has been facing its worst economic crisis in decades.