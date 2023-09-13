Flood in Libya, More than 5000 dead, 10000 missing

Tripoli: More than 5,000 people were killed, and over 10,000 people are still missing after heavy rains in Libya’s eastern city of Derna led to the collapse of two dams, according to the eastern-based Interior Ministry.

Among the victims, at least 145 are believed to be Egyptian nationals, according to officials in the northeastern city of Tobruk, Libya.

The eastern city of Derna has borne the brunt of the devastation, with as many as 6,000 residents still missing. Othman Abduljalil, the health minister in Libya’s eastern administration, has described the situation as “catastrophic” after touring the city. Reports suggest that entire neighborhoods in Derna have been washed away.

Rescue and assistance efforts began reaching Derna more than 36 hours after the disaster struck due to the severe damage to access roads caused by the floods. Derna, home to approximately 89,000 residents, has been severely impacted by the catastrophe.

This tragic event was triggered by a Mediterranean storm that made landfall in eastern Libya on Sunday, resulting in widespread flooding and significant damage to infrastructure along its path.

In response to this crisis, President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed Menfi has called for international assistance. He has declared the cities of Derna, Al-Bayda, and Shahhat as areas in dire need of support as they grapple with the aftermath of the floods.