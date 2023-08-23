Electronic advt boards switched off in Baghdad as hackers broadcast porn footage

New Delhi: The electronic advertisement boards were switched off by the authorities in Baghdad of Iraq after hackers broadcast pornographic footage on one of the billboards. A man has been arrested in this connection, CNN reported.

The digital advertising boards were switched off on Sunday, according to Shafaq News, which said: “Iraqi security authorities decided to temporarily turn off screens displaying advertisements in public places in the capital, Baghdad, after they were subjected to electronic hacking and immoral clips were displayed in public,” reported CNN.

As per reports, pornographic footage was broadcast on a advertisement board in Uqba bin Nafeh Square in central Baghdad.

Reportedly, the man who has been arrested in this connection said that he did this due to financial problems with the owner of the company that owns the display screen.