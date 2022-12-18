Eight police officers killed in roadside bomb attack in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Eight policemen were killed and three others wounded on Sunday in a roadside bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk province.

Baghdad: Eight policemen were killed and three others wounded on Sunday in a roadside bomb attack in Iraq’s Kirkuk province.

At least two roadside bombs struck a federal police patrol near the town of al-Riyadh, some 250 km north of Baghdad, Major General Abdullah al-Abbasi told Xinhua.

Reinforcements arrived at the scene and clashed with IS militants, killing one member, al-Abbasi said, adding that the troops searched the area and launched an investigation into the incident, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Over the past months, Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against extremist militants to crack down on their intensified activities.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, its remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

