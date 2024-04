New Delhi: An earthquake of Magnitude 6.2 reportedly hit Nagasaki of Japan today at about 7.45 pm in the evening. The location of the earthquake has been mentioned as 228 km from Nagasaki.

The National Centre of Seismology took to X platform (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday and informed that a 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred 228k away from Nagasaki at 19:44:43 IST. The earthquake occurred at Latitude: 33.42 and Longitude 132.20 while the depth of the quake was 10 Km.