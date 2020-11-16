Earthquake in Philippines
Photo Credit: IANS

Earthquake Measuring 6-Magnitude Hits Philippines

By IANS

Manila: An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale jolted the Philippines’ Surigao Del Sur province on Monday, authorities confirmed

The Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said the offshore quake, which struck at 6.37 a.m., hit at a depth of 33 km, 29 km southeast of the town of San Agustin, reports Xinhua news agency.

It said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks and that damages are expected.

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire” .

