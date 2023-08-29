Earthquake magnitude of 7.0 strikes Indonesia’s Bali sea region

Indonesia: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter scale shook the Bali Sea region of Indonesia on Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The epicenter of this earthquake was located 201 kilometers north of Mataram, Indonesia, and it struck at a depth of 518 kilometers (about 322 miles) below the Earth’s surface, as confirmed by the EMSC.

However, the US Geological Survey (USGS) has slightly higher readings, pegging the magnitude at 7.1.

This earthquake originated very deep within the Earth, at a depth of 525 kilometers beneath the epicenter, which was near Bangsal in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

Despite the significant strength of this earthquake, the US Tsunami Warning System has assured that there are no tsunami threats associated with it. This is because the earthquake occurred deep under the seabed.