Drunk California judge shoots wife in chest with one of 47 guns, bailed

California: A judge from California is facing charges after allegedly shooting his wife with a gun he had in an ankle holster. The judge, Jeffrey Ferguson, is said to have sent a text to a colleague right after the shooting, mentioning that he would be in custody.

The incident took place on August 3, where an argument between Jeffrey and his wife, Sheryl, began at a restaurant near their home.

The argument continued when they got home, and Sheryl reportedly said something like, “Why don’t you point a real gun at me?”

It’s at this moment that Jeffrey is said to have taken his pistol from his ankle holster and shot her in the chest from close range. He called 911 for help after the shooting and mentioned that his wife had been shot.

When questioned by the dispatcher if he had fired the weapon, Jeffrey avoided discussing the matter at that time. After the call, he texted his court clerk and bailiff to say that he had shot his wife and would be in custody, expressing regret for his actions.

Authorities found many guns and ammunition at Jeffrey’s house, but they were legally owned. Despite the evidence, Jeffrey, who has been a judge since 2015, denied committing murder when he appeared in court.

His lawyer stated that the shooting was accidental and not a crime.

After being released on bail, Jeffrey has been ordered not to drink alcohol. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 30. The case has drawn attention due to the serious nature of the allegations against a judge.