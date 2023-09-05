Disturbing video captures brutal assault as man attacks 60-year-old woman with cane in US

New York: In a shocking and distressing incident captured on video, a man beat a 60-year-old woman by striking her more than 50 times with her own cane at a Harlem subway station in the United States. According to reports from the New York Post, the brutal attack unfolded on Friday, shortly before 3:30 a.m., at the West 116 Street and Lenox Avenue station, as confirmed by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The harrowing two-minute video footage depicts an unidentified man launching an assault on the woman, initially using an umbrella as a weapon. In her attempt to defend herself, the woman wielded her cane, but she lost her balance, resulting in her falling to the ground while screaming in distress. Seizing the opportunity, the assailant snatched the woman’s cane and proceeded to strike her mercilessly.

The assailant relentlessly targeted the woman, delivering over 50 blows to her head, stomach, leg, arms, back, and hands. The cane ultimately shattered under the brutal force of the attack, at which point the assailant resorted to throwing punches and verbally abusing the victim.

Following the brutal assault, the woman lay motionless on the ground for a brief period, after which the suspect callously kicked her multiple times. NYPD sources have confirmed that the victim did not have any prior acquaintance with her assailant. Following the incident, she was promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where she is reported to be in stable condition.

The police have indicated that the suspect fled the scene before law enforcement officers arrived. The cops have initiated a probe into the matter.

This poor woman was beaten by a homeless man within a subway station for an entire two minutes with no intervention. The stuff of nightmares. pic.twitter.com/fbm3wnV5yT — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) September 3, 2023

