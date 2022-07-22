Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as new Sri Lankan PM

By WCE 1

Colombo: Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka by President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday.

Gunawardena, parliamentarian of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, took his oath in the capital Colombo in the presence of other senior legislators, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wickremesinghe was elected as the new President of the South Asian country in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, and was sworn in as Sri Lankan President on Thursday.

A senior official from the President’s Office told Xinhua that the rest of Cabinet of Ministers will be sworn in later on Friday.

You might also like
World

NASA targets late Aug for Artemis 1 moon rocket launch: Report

World

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns

World

Tornado leaves one dead, 25 injured in China

World

Devastation In China Hit By Extreme Weather Emergencies

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.