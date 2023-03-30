Death toll from Philippine ferry fire rises to 28, 230 rescued

Manila: At least 28 people were killed and 230 others rescued after the ferry they were travelling in caught fire in the Philippines, authorities said on Thursday.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), M/V Lady Mary Joy 3, a passenger and cargo vessel, was heading to Jolo from Zamboanga City when it caught fire in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island at around 10.40 p.m. on Wednesday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

PCG Commodore Rejard Marfe said 18 charred bodies were found in different parts of the ferry, while another 10 were recovered from the waters.

Of the rescued people, 195 were passengers and 35 crew members, he added.

“We continue to search the boat for possible casualties,” Marfe added, noting that the fire was put out after nine hours.

Nixon Alonzo, the chief of disaster reduction and management office in Basilan province, told local media that authorities are verifying reports that seven more passengers who jumped into the sea are missing.

“The passengers died from drowning after jumping into the water. Some suffered burns,” Alonzo said.

Authorities are looking into the cause of the fire, which reportedly started in an air-conditioned cabin in the vessel.

Most of the passengers were asleep when the fire broke out.

The PCG said it deployed personnel and its vessel to help in the search and rescue operation, currently underway.