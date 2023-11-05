Croatian Foreign Minister apologizes for awkward kiss attempt with German Counterpart

Croatian Foreign Minister faced criticism after attempting to kiss his German counterpart during EU conference group photo session in Berlin.

By Deepa Sharma 0
Image Credit: X/@velerie_a

Berlin: Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman faced criticism after attempting to kiss his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, on the lips during a European Union (EU) conference group photo session in Berlin.

In a video that went viral on social media, Radman leaned in for a kiss while simultaneously extending his hand for a handshake. However, Baerbock politely offered a peck on the cheek and then posed for the photograph.

The incident prompted discussion and received mixed reactions, with some describing it as highly inappropriate. Radman later downplayed the situation, emphasizing that he was attempting to warmly greet his German colleague. He has also issued an apology for any perceived misconduct.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has not publicly commented on the incident.

