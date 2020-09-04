Covid-19 Cases Worldwide
Covid-19 Death Increases To 867,000 Globally, Total Cases Surpasses 26.2 Million

By KalingaTV Bureau

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 26.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 867,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 26,208,690 and the fatalities rose to 867,219, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,149,265 and 186,785 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 4,041,638 infections and 124,614 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,853,406), and is followed by Russia (1,006,923), Peru (657,129), Colombia (633,339), South Africa (633,015), Mexico (616,894), Spain (488,513), Argentina (451,198), Chile (416,501), Iran (380,746), the UK (342,686), France (338,220), Bangladesh (319,686), Saudi Arabia (318,319), Pakistan (297,014), Turkey (274,943), Italy (272,912), Germany (248,840), Iraq (247,039), Philippines (228,403), Indonesia (184,268), Canada (132,527), Ukraine (131,300), Israel (124,455), Qatar (119,420), Bolivia (117,928), Ecuador (116,360) and Kazakhstan (106,032), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the India (67,376), Mexico (66,329), the UK (41,615), Italy (35,507), France (30,712), Spain (29,234), Peru (29,068), Iran (21,926), Colombia (20,618), Russia (17,479), South Africa (14,563) and Chile (11,422).

 (IANS)

