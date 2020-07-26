Covid-19 Worldwide
COVID-19 Cases Across Worldwide Nears 16mn: Johns Hopkins

By KalingaTV Bureau

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 16 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 643,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 15,984,384, while the fatalities rose to 643,384, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,176,716 and 146,420, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,394,513 infections and 86,449 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,337,024), and is followed by Russia (805,332), South Africa (434,200), Mexico (385,036), Peru (375,961), Chile (343,592), the UK (300,270), Iran (288,839), Pakistan (273,113), Spain (272,421), Saudi Arabia (264,973), Italy (245,864), Colombia (233,541), Turkey (225,173), Bangladesh (221,178), France (217,801), Germany (206,278), Argentina (158,334), Canada (115,470), Qatar (109,036) and Iraq (107,573), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,823), Mexico (42,645), Italy (35,102), India (31,358), France (30,195), Spain (28,432), Peru (17,843), Iran (15,484) and Russia (13,172).

(Inputs From IANS)

