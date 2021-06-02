Coronavirus Returns To China ! Country Imposes Travel Restrictions

Beijing: As many as 24 coronavirus cases has been reported in Guangzhou City Of China on Wednesday while 23 had been detected on Tuesday and 18 cases was reported on Sunday.

Due to the sudden surge in Covid cases the country has caused a flurry of flight cancellation. A total of 519 flights from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport have been cancelled.

China has re-imposed the travel controls on its southern province of Guangdong and announced that any person leaving the region must be tested for the coronavirus after the spike in infections.

However, no death has been reported due to Covid.

As of June 1, China had a total of 91,146 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while its death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

