Construction of India International Center for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Nepal begins with “Bhoomi Pooja”

Lumbini (Nepal) (ANI): Construction of the India International Center for Buddhist Culture and Heritage (IICBCH) has formally begun in Lumbini of Nepal with the “Bhoomi Pooja”.

Attended by monks from different Buddhist nations, the “Bhoomi Pooja” was performed at the Lumbini Monastic Zone Dr. Dhammapiya, Secretary General of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and other monks participated in the “Bhoomi Pooja.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2022 visit to Lumbini along with Nepali PM Sher Bahadur Deuba laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Buddhist Center.

Now the formal process to start the construction of the state-of-art building with zero carbon emissions began on Sunday.

The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi, is supervising construction on the property allotted by the Lumbini Development Trust (LDT), under an agreement signed in March 2022.

The project’s “award of contract” has been handed by the International Buddhist Confederation to ACC-Gorkha, an Indo-Nepal Joint Venture business. At the time of the center’s construction, an estimated 1 billion Indian Rupees will be spent.