Cancer patient dies in US due to fault of surgical robot!

New Delhi: A cancer patient reportedly died in the United States due to the fault of the surgical robot that performed the surgery. The husband of the deceased woman has filed a case in the Court demanding compensation.

The husband sued a medical manufacturer claiming that its surgical robot burned a hole in organs of his wife while conducting a procedure to treat her colon cancer. This fault led to death of the patient. New York Post reported this.

Filed on February 6 this month, in the lawsuit the petitioner claimed that his wife experienced health issues due to a surgery that was performed by their surgical robot.

According to the lawsuit, the woman had surgery at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital in September 2021 to treat her colon cancer with the multi-armed, remote-controlled da Vinci robot. However, the patient died in February 2022.

The petitioner claimed $75,000 for negligence, product liability, including design defect and failure to warn, loss of consortium and punitive damages.