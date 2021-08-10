Canada extends ban on direct flights from India till Sep 21

canada extends ban on indian flights
Pic Courtesy: motive56/Shutterstock

New-Delhi: As there is rise in cases of Covid-19 due to the second wave , Canada extended the ban on direct flights from India till September 21.

The ban was first imposed on April 22. It is the fifth time the ban has been extended.

Canada has extended its ban on direct passenger flights from India until September 21 as it is still struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19 within its borders.

“Based on the latest public health advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada is extending the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India until September 21, 2021, at 23:59 EDT,” the department said in a statement.

The ban was set to expire on August 21, but will now remain in place till September 21.

