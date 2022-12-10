Canada approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster for children aged 5-11

Health Canada has authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted booster for use in children aged between 5 to 11 years.

World
By IANS 0
Covid-19 booster

Ottawa: Health Canada has authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted booster for use in children aged between 5 to 11 years.

This is the first bivalent Covid-19 booster authorised for use in this age group that targets the original Covid-19 strain and the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants, Health Canada said in a statement on Friday.

Related News

UK sanctions Pakistan’s cleric known for forced…

Ex-US officer sentenced for manslaughter in George Floyd…

Hawaii volcano; Hawaii activates National Guard as lava flow…

Suicide bombing hits Indonesia police station, 3 personnel…

According to the statement, Health Canada previously authorised this bivalent booster for use in individuals aged 12 years and older on October 7, 2022. While the formulation for children aged between 5 to 11 years is the same, the dose is one-third of that authorised for individuals aged 12 years and older.

The statement added that after a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted booster vaccine for children aged between 5 to 11 years is safe and effective and that its benefits outweigh any potential risks, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vaccination continues to be one of the most effective tools to protect families and communities against Covid-19, Health Canada said.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.