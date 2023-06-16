Canada: 15 killed, 10 critical in bus-truck collision

15 people were killed, while 10 people were injured after a collision between a bus and truck near the town of Carberry in Canada's Manitoba.

Ottawa: Nearly 15 people were killed, while 10 people were injured after a collision between a bus and truck near the town of Carberry in Canada’s Manitoba.

The 25 people with the majority of them being seniors were traveling in the bus that collided with a truck. The bus was en route from the Western Manitoba city of Dauphin.

Due to the head-on collision, 15 people died on the spot, while 10 injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the accident. Taking to his Twitter handle, he stated, “The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you.”

The initial probe revealed that the bus carrying the seniors was heading to the south on Highway 5 and was crossing the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway when it got hit by the truck. Further investigation is underway.

