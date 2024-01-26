British ballet dancer dies after eating mislabeled cookie

New-York: In a very shocking incident, a british ballet dancer died after eating a cookie which did not say that it contains peanuts.

British ballet dancer Orla Baxendale aged 25 have a severe peanut allergy, ate a cookie from Stew Leonard’s, a grocery store chain in Connecticut.

She was not aware that the cookie contained peanuts and the package did not mention about any nuts. She died of anaphylactic shock.

As per Independent report, the attorney made a statement that read, “Orla was very careful of what she ate and always thoroughly checked the ingredients on all packaging. She always carried an EpiPen with her and surrounded herself with people who know how to administer one”.

After she began to have an anaphylactic reaction, an EpiPen was used but due to the severity of her allergy, it was not effective,” he added.

Stew Leonard’s issued a statement saying “the cookies contain undeclared peanuts and eggs” and that those with an allergy to either food “run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction”.

Orla was a native of East Lancashire, then she had moved to New York City in 2018 to pursue a dancing career.

