Bodies of 40 babies, some with their heads chopped off found in Israel

New Delhi: In a ghastly instance in the ongoing conflict in Israel, bodies of as many as 40 babies some with their heads chopped off, were found. This was reportedly due to a massacre in a community in the Kfar Aza area where the Hamas terrorist infiltrators carried on the massacre.

Reportedly, nearly 70 terrorists invaded a community and killed people ruthlessly including women and children. The bodies were witnessed scattered across the area. Among the dead were also seen 40 bodies of babies, some with their heads chopped off.

It has been reported that remnants of families, were found in their places of living. Reportedly, guns, grenades and knives were used against civilians in their homes.

It is to be noted that as per the latest reports, the death toll in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip has increased to more than 2,100, with more fatalities expected as the violence continued for a fifth day on Wednesday.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Wednesday that at least 1,200 people have died as a result of the Hamas attacks on the Jewish nation.

The Health Ministry said that the fatalities included foreign nationals, while at least 2,806 people were injured.

According to Israeli sources, between 50 and 100 members of the Israeli forces and civilians, including women and children, have been captured and forcibly taken into Gaza.

Palestinian armed groups in Gaza claim to have captured and forcibly taken over 150 people.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read: Israel Says It Killed Hamas’ Economy Minister In Drone Strikes